GameStop (NYSE:GME) Trading 7.9% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7.9% on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $18.45 and last traded at $18.36. Approximately 1,306,168 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 4,210,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.02.

Specifically, CFO Diana Saadeh-Jajeh sold 10,484 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $243,962.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,302.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Nir Vinay Patel sold 101,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $2,287,174.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,004,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,545,355.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Diana Saadeh-Jajeh sold 10,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $243,962.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,302.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,990 shares of company stock valued at $3,010,604 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of GameStop from $6.20 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.59 and a beta of -0.26.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11. GameStop had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of GameStop by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

