Garner Asset Management Corp Boosts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises about 1.3% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $4,568,000. Greenland Capital Management LP purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $873,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.1% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.9% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 86,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 139.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 71,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,880,000 after purchasing an additional 41,673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $158.50 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.92. The company has a market cap of $135.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.08.

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

