Garner Asset Management Corp Grows Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. ONEOK makes up approximately 1.3% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter worth $388,000. Aventail Capital Group LP boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 409.3% during the 1st quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP now owns 1,018,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,720,000 after purchasing an additional 818,576 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at about $908,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 31.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 22,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in ONEOK by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In other news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 24,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 24,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,356.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OKE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.73.

ONEOK Price Performance

NYSE:OKE opened at $64.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.70. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $71.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 35.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.48%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Further Reading

