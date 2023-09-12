Garner Asset Management Corp Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,067 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 109,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 734.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,359,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $926,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837,422 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,950,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,636,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,272 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 1,071.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,592,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $550,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Boeing by 1,050.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,735,800 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $368,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,900 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on BA shares. Bank of America upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.13.

Boeing Trading Up 0.0 %

BA opened at $211.10 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $120.99 and a 1-year high of $243.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.86. The stock has a market cap of $127.00 billion, a PE ratio of -28.17 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

