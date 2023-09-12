Garner Asset Management Corp Has $1.55 Million Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,598 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arosa Capital Management LP grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 124,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $14,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 168.6% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 10,429 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,360.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COP. Raymond James lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.42.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $121.10 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.59 and a 200-day moving average of $106.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $145.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 19.65%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

