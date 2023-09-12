Garner Asset Management Corp Reduces Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Garner Asset Management Corp decreased its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 58.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 21,064 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 31.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 21.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ORI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Republic International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Republic International

In other Old Republic International news, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $733,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,574 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,128.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barbara Adachi bought 3,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.64 per share, with a total value of $100,056.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $733,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,898,128.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Trading Up 1.1 %

Old Republic International stock opened at $27.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.65.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 13.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 37.12%.

Old Republic International Profile

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Stories

