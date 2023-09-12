Garner Asset Management Corp Reduces Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Garner Asset Management Corp reduced its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for 1.9% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $767.69.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock opened at $695.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $705.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $680.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a market cap of $103.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.29. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.41%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

