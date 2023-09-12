Garner Asset Management Corp Sells 283 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Garner Asset Management Corp reduced its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 426.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

MKC stock opened at $81.75 on Tuesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $70.60 and a 52 week high of $94.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.59.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 60.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $234,052.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 60,774 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,470,875.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 3,600 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $314,928.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 57,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,001,581.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,530 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.00% of the company's stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

