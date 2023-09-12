Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) Now Covered by Maxim Group

Research analysts at Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Genelux Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ GNLX opened at $22.40 on Tuesday. Genelux has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $40.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.35.

Get Genelux alerts:

Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genelux will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Genelux

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genelux

In other Genelux news, VP Yong Yu sold 19,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $489,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 135,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,357,594.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Doug Samuelson sold 1,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total transaction of $30,777.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,303 shares in the company, valued at $54,650.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Yong Yu sold 19,800 shares of Genelux stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $489,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 135,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,357,594.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,118,751. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Genelux during the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Genelux in the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genelux in the 2nd quarter valued at $438,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genelux during the 2nd quarter worth $434,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Genelux in the first quarter valued at $214,000. 10.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genelux

(Get Free Report)

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small-cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genelux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genelux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.