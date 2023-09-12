Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) Now Covered by Maxim Group

Research analysts at Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLXGet Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Genelux Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ GNLX opened at $22.40 on Tuesday. Genelux has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $40.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.35.

Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLXGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genelux will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Genelux

In other Genelux news, VP Yong Yu sold 19,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $489,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 135,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,357,594.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Doug Samuelson sold 1,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total transaction of $30,777.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,303 shares in the company, valued at $54,650.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Yong Yu sold 19,800 shares of Genelux stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $489,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 135,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,357,594.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,118,751. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genelux

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Genelux during the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Genelux in the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genelux in the 2nd quarter valued at $438,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genelux during the 2nd quarter worth $434,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Genelux in the first quarter valued at $214,000. 10.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genelux

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small-cell lung cancer.

