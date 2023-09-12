Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) Now Covered by Maxim Group

Research analysts at Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Genelux Trading Down 1.4 %
NASDAQ GNLX opened at $22.40 on Tuesday. Genelux has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $40.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.35.
Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genelux will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at Genelux
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genelux
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Genelux during the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Genelux in the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genelux in the 2nd quarter valued at $438,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genelux during the 2nd quarter worth $434,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Genelux in the first quarter valued at $214,000. 10.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Genelux
Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small-cell lung cancer.
