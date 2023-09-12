General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Fortis Capital Advisors LLC

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 47.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,001 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 245.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in General Mills by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Argus raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.28.

General Mills Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE GIS traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.29. The stock had a trading volume of 914,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,473,984. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.86. The company has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.24. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.70 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.76%.

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.