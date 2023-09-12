Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 111,505 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,210,385 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,505 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 0.5% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,069,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390,278 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,328,844,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,174 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $245,698,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,595,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,780,247,000 after purchasing an additional 535,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, August 28th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $566.63.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST traded up $1.20 on Tuesday, reaching $559.98. 120,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,791,676. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $549.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $517.77. The stock has a market cap of $248.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $571.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

