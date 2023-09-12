Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 235,143 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,209,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 235,143 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.79% of International Business Machines worth $2,120,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 123,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 169,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,285,000 after purchasing an additional 71,263 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 8.6% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 100,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,889 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 781,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,544,204. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.51 and its 200-day moving average is $133.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The company has a market cap of $133.49 billion, a PE ratio of 68.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 307.41%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.75.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

