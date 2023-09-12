Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 696,262 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,237,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 696,262 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.80% of RTX worth $2,563,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in RTX in the first quarter worth $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in RTX by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX traded down $3.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,246,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,231,652. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.98 and its 200-day moving average is $94.68. The company has a market cap of $107.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. RTX Co. has a one year low of $73.66 and a one year high of $108.84.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Melius downgraded shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of RTX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.71.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

