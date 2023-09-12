Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 144,135 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,602,539 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 144,135 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.43% of American Express worth $1,744,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 104.9% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $188.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Redburn Partners cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.91. The stock had a trading volume of 434,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,162,805. The stock has a market cap of $116.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.01. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.