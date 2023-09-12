Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,233,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 749,254 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.74% of NextEra Energy worth $2,708,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEE. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.90.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 27,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,836 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,118,917. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.36 and a 1 year high of $90.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.18 and a 200-day moving average of $73.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.29%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.