Geode Capital Management LLC Has $2.24 Billion Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,164,765 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,827 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,242,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $211.51. 130,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,932,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $240.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.20.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.45%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.97.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.