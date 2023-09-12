Geode Capital Management LLC Has $2.41 Billion Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,617,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,260 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.90% of Honeywell International worth $2,405,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $186.25. The stock had a trading volume of 308,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,436. The stock has a market cap of $123.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.99%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

