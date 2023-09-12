Geode Capital Management LLC Has $2.58 Billion Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,387,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530,478 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,581,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in AT&T by 159.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.39. 4,499,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,659,250. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.87 billion, a PE ratio of -11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.64.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on T shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on AT&T

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.