Geode Capital Management LLC Has $2.83 Billion Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,207,971 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,714 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,828,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth $3,656,000. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,608,000. Harber Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 28,790 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Harding Loevner LP boosted its stake in Netflix by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 646,634 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $223,394,000 after acquiring an additional 247,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $3.09 on Tuesday, hitting $442.27. The stock had a trading volume of 518,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,942,276. The stock has a market cap of $195.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.73 and a twelve month high of $485.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $433.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $382.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total value of $7,917,141.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total value of $7,917,141.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total value of $460,094.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,877 shares of company stock valued at $54,326,139. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Netflix from $358.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Netflix from $350.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.91.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

