Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,900,685 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,062 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.75% of Danaher worth $3,243,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in Danaher by 4.3% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 2,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.2% during the first quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 2,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,362,456.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $3.39 on Tuesday, hitting $246.78. The stock had a trading volume of 337,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,853,767. The stock has a market cap of $182.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $221.22 and a 52-week high of $291.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $252.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.95.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.79.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

