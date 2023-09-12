Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,728,971 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 512,209 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.98% of Intel worth $2,696,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,409,835,000 after buying an additional 12,241,200 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 100,953.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after acquiring an additional 51,083,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $1,092,939,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,027,513 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $882,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,603 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Intel by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,205,554 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $586,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.20. The company had a trading volume of 15,922,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,932,387. The stock has a market cap of $164.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.90. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $40.07.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is -227.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.55.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

