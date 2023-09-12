Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 102,291 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,335,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,313,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 51.9% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in Linde by 1.2% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 10.4% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,498,541.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,145 shares of company stock valued at $21,105,019. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LIN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. HSBC lifted their price target on Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.41.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded down $1.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $387.63. 141,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,833,817. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $393.67. The company has a market capitalization of $189.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $380.98 and its 200-day moving average is $367.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

