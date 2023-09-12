Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 131,933 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,733,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,933 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,985,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in American Tower by 1.9% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 79,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,194,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Georgetown University grew its position in American Tower by 0.7% during the first quarter. Georgetown University now owns 19,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC grew its position in American Tower by 8.7% during the first quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the first quarter valued at about $677,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 0.6% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 13,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

AMT traded down $2.72 on Tuesday, reaching $177.56. The company had a trading volume of 282,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,854. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.36. The company has a market cap of $82.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $172.55 and a 52-week high of $262.21.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total transaction of $665,718.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,389 shares in the company, valued at $10,085,715.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,482,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total transaction of $665,718.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,389 shares in the company, valued at $10,085,715.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,251 shares of company stock worth $2,957,531 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.50.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

