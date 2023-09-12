Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 292,512 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,045,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292,512 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 0.7% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,414,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785,277 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 89,097.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,514,000 after acquiring an additional 29,170,366 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,536,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,297,000 after acquiring an additional 12,515,744 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $3,033,348,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,575,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,204,000 after buying an additional 121,787 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV traded down $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.87. The stock had a trading volume of 393,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,652,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.51. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11. The firm has a market cap of $261.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 121.81%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ABBV. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. William Blair began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.79.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

