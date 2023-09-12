Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,857,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 102,567 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.82% of Lowe’s Companies worth $2,166,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 3,360 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $233.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,784,133. The stock has a market cap of $134.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.50 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $227.60 and its 200-day moving average is $212.95.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on LOW shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.48.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

