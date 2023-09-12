GeoSphere Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 100,000 Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

GeoSphere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,000. Star Bulk Carriers makes up about 2.0% of GeoSphere Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 68,299 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 11,149 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth $323,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 820,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,334,000 after purchasing an additional 39,966 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,376 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 72,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 28,170 shares in the last quarter. 44.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBLK stock opened at $17.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.57 and a twelve month high of $25.03. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.17.

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 25.47%. The business had revenue of $238.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.18%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.55%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SBLK shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet of 128 dry bulk vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

