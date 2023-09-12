GeoSphere Capital Management LLC Makes New $4.91 Million Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

GeoSphere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,910,000. Schlumberger makes up 4.6% of GeoSphere Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.6% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.3% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 5.2% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 12.5% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $291,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,381,370.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $291,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,381,370.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,009,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,633 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,577.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 158,805 shares of company stock valued at $9,220,673. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.73.

Schlumberger Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE SLB opened at $61.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $87.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.41 and its 200 day moving average is $51.54.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

