Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Shares Gap Up to $2.34

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.34, but opened at $2.59. Geron shares last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 3,779,590 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GERN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Geron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Geron Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 84.19% and a negative net margin of 38,007.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that Geron Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Geron

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Geron during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Geron during the first quarter worth $134,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Geron by 195.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 185,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 123,036 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Geron during the first quarter worth $746,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Geron during the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

Featured Articles

