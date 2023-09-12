GGV Capital LLC Boosts Position in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

GGV Capital LLC increased its stake in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 674,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,461 shares during the quarter. HashiCorp accounts for approximately 10.5% of GGV Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. GGV Capital LLC owned approximately 0.35% of HashiCorp worth $19,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HCP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in HashiCorp by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,435,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,102 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,187,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,042 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in HashiCorp by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,569,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,189 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in HashiCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $27,527,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in HashiCorp by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,484,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,156,000 after purchasing an additional 784,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

Get HashiCorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on HashiCorp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HashiCorp in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 4,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $1,062,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,748,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,856,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 295,787 shares of company stock valued at $8,094,105. 26.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HashiCorp Stock Performance

HCP traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.27. The company had a trading volume of 299,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,719. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $37.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 1.12.

HashiCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.