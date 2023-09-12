GGV Capital LLC Boosts Position in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

GGV Capital LLC increased its stake in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 674,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,461 shares during the quarter. HashiCorp accounts for approximately 10.5% of GGV Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. GGV Capital LLC owned approximately 0.35% of HashiCorp worth $19,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HCP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in HashiCorp by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,435,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,102 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,187,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,042 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in HashiCorp by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,569,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,189 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in HashiCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $27,527,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in HashiCorp by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,484,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,156,000 after purchasing an additional 784,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.93% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
HCP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on HashiCorp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HashiCorp in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.21.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 4,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $1,062,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,748,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,856,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 295,787 shares of company stock valued at $8,094,105. 26.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
HashiCorp Stock Performance
HCP traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.27. The company had a trading volume of 299,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,719. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $37.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 1.12.
HashiCorp Company Profile
HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.
