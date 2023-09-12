Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,943,000. Nextracker makes up 4.8% of Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Nextracker in the first quarter worth about $154,708,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Nextracker during the first quarter worth about $42,765,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,912,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Nextracker in the first quarter valued at $27,287,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,059,000. Institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Nextracker from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nextracker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Nextracker from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Nextracker from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nextracker from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nextracker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

Nextracker Price Performance

NASDAQ NXT opened at $42.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.07. Nextracker Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.24 and a 52-week high of $46.55.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $479.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.69 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Nextracker Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 2,518,438 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $88,926,045.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,760,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,582,153.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nextracker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

