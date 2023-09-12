Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 20,000 Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,633,000. Karuna Therapeutics accounts for approximately 0.9% of Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KRTX. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,606,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,869,000 after purchasing an additional 551,778 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 8.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,606,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,289,000 after buying an additional 453,096 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 20.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,621,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,672,000 after buying an additional 448,871 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $61,207,000. Finally, General Atlantic L.P. grew its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 716,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,725,000 after acquiring an additional 301,158 shares in the last quarter.

KRTX stock opened at $184.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 1.06. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.73 and a 12 month high of $259.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.41.

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.76) by $0.01. Karuna Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.13% and a negative net margin of 2,795.96%. The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.17) EPS. Karuna Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 98.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $920,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,272,746. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,272,746. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 1,500 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total value of $262,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,338,883.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,119 shares of company stock valued at $6,697,791 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on KRTX. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 4th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Karuna Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.15.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

