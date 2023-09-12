Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Sells 150,000 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 60.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,141,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,344,000 after purchasing an additional 263,507 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,259,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,320 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,137,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,325,000 after purchasing an additional 133,021 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $102,826,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,221,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,395,000 after buying an additional 451,501 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $72,717.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,022.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $55,251.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 467,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,996,940.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $72,717.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,022.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,257 shares of company stock valued at $353,433 in the last 90 days. 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BE stock opened at $14.98 on Tuesday. Bloom Energy Co. has a one year low of $12.33 and a one year high of $26.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.08 and its 200 day moving average is $16.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.10 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 18.17% and a negative return on equity of 52.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BE. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bloom Energy

About Bloom Energy

(Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.