Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Buys 33,447 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 545,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,447 shares during the period. MongoDB makes up 2.1% of Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $127,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,969 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 13.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,593,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,313,000 after acquiring an additional 897,911 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 493.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 918,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,738,000 after acquiring an additional 763,400 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at $147,735,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth about $89,157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 16,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.86, for a total value of $6,115,936.98. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 34,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,039,603.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 16,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.86, for a total value of $6,115,936.98. Following the sale, the executive now owns 34,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,039,603.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 2,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.19, for a total value of $811,315.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,694 shares of company stock worth $39,991,889. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, June 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on MongoDB from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.08.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB traded down $8.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $385.65. 245,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,148. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $388.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.41. The company has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.85 and a beta of 1.11. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.15 and a twelve month high of $439.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

