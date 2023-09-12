Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Decreases Stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC reduced its position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 955,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,149 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Confluent were worth $23,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CFLT. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,755,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Confluent by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Confluent by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. General Equity Holdings LP boosted its position in Confluent by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 161,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 43,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 163,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Confluent alerts:

Insider Transactions at Confluent

In other news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $107,411.88. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,648.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 3,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $115,607.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 131,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,940.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $107,411.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,177 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,648.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 493,216 shares of company stock worth $16,422,102 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Confluent in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Confluent from $24.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on Confluent from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Confluent from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Confluent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

Get Our Latest Report on CFLT

Confluent Price Performance

Shares of Confluent stock traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $33.61. 529,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,987,144. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.27. Confluent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $41.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $189.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.18 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 54.53% and a negative net margin of 69.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Confluent

(Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.