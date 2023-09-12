Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Decreases Stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC reduced its position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,164 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $27,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Globant by 233.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Globant by 1,566.7% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Globant during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globant alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLOB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Globant from $207.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Globant from $194.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Globant from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Globant from $201.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.23.

Globant Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:GLOB traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.34. The stock had a trading volume of 18,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,862. Globant S.A. has a one year low of $135.40 and a one year high of $227.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.90 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $184.27 and a 200 day moving average of $170.65.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). Globant had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $497.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Globant

(Free Report)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.