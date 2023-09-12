Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Has $114.60 Million Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,731,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,747 shares during the quarter. Freshpet comprises about 1.9% of Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned 3.60% of Freshpet worth $114,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 873.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the first quarter worth $66,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 130.8% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the first quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 51.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FRPT shares. Stephens upped their price objective on Freshpet from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Freshpet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Freshpet from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded Freshpet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Freshpet from $78.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.60. 17,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,124. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $84.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -54.82 and a beta of 0.95.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Freshpet news, Director Walter N. George bought 1,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.53 per share, for a total transaction of $73,530.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 47,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,851.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

