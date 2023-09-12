Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Has $119.49 Million Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC cut its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,687 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,467 shares during the period. HubSpot comprises approximately 2.0% of Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.56% of HubSpot worth $119,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HUBS. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,913,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,314,000. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in HubSpot by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,160,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,644,000 after buying an additional 346,272 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,934,000 after buying an additional 284,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 639.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,721,000 after buying an additional 253,416 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.78, for a total transaction of $4,367,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 596,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,392,703. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.43, for a total value of $436,183.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,729,604.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.78, for a total value of $4,367,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 596,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,392,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,402 shares of company stock valued at $26,632,333 over the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HubSpot Stock Down 0.7 %

HUBS traded down $3.85 on Tuesday, hitting $538.55. 25,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,171. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.03 and a 12 month high of $581.40. The company has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of -131.01 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $529.69 and its 200-day moving average is $477.47.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.27). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $529.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.45 million. Equities research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on HubSpot from $536.00 to $596.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on HubSpot from $635.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on HubSpot from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on HubSpot from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on HubSpot from $603.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $539.76.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

