Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Has $134.85 Million Holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 995,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264,686 shares during the period. Impinj accounts for about 2.2% of Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned 3.73% of Impinj worth $134,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PI. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Impinj by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 640,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,981,000 after buying an additional 59,015 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Impinj in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Impinj during the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its position in shares of Impinj by 261.0% during the 1st quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 113,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,356,000 after purchasing an additional 81,925 shares during the period. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 1st quarter worth $3,256,000.

Insider Transactions at Impinj

In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total value of $29,875.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,715,449.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total transaction of $29,875.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,720 shares in the company, valued at $4,715,449.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired 263,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.26 per share, for a total transaction of $15,365,492.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,111,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,294,924.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 674,101 shares of company stock worth $40,527,175 and sold 19,328 shares worth $1,597,731. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Monday, June 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Impinj from $145.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Impinj to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Impinj from $130.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Impinj Stock Up 0.7 %

PI traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.17. 38,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -112.05 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.38. Impinj, Inc. has a one year low of $55.01 and a one year high of $144.90.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Impinj had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $85.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.43 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Impinj Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

