Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Has $170.34 Million Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,762,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294,398 shares during the quarter. Cloudflare makes up approximately 2.8% of Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned 0.83% of Cloudflare worth $170,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $725,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 14.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,426,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,711,000 after buying an additional 51,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $919,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NET shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cloudflare from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Guggenheim cut shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.85.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total value of $196,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 160,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,509,212.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 30,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $1,952,190.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,938,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,566,661.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total value of $196,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 160,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,509,212.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 642,063 shares of company stock valued at $41,185,019 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NET stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.60. The company had a trading volume of 405,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,912,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.21. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.37 and a 52-week high of $76.07. The company has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.76 and a beta of 0.94.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $308.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.63 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

