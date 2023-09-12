Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Has $31.55 Million Stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,968 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned 0.34% of Repligen worth $31,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Repligen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,008,000. Brookfield Corp ON acquired a new stake in Repligen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,368,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Repligen by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Repligen by 4,929.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 13,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Repligen by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on RGEN. Stephens lifted their price target on Repligen from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $145,673.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,351,532.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Repligen Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of RGEN traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,719. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $134.64 and a one year high of $235.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $159.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.93 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 18.92%. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Stories

