Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Has $40.78 Million Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,392 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,768 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.24% of EPAM Systems worth $40,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,489,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,579,000 after acquiring an additional 679,114 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 592.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 769,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,520,000 after acquiring an additional 658,364 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $181,396,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $114,729,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 673,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $220,584,000 after acquiring an additional 346,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Barclays increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on EPAM Systems from $320.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.79.

EPAM Systems Price Performance

Shares of EPAM traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $265.74. 32,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,883. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.47. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.99 and a fifty-two week high of $429.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $243.19 and its 200 day moving average is $255.98.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at EPAM Systems

In related news, Director Eugene Roman sold 1,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.44, for a total value of $368,506.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,166.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EPAM Systems Profile

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.