Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Purchases 6,930 Shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 823,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,930 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned 0.43% of HashiCorp worth $24,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in HashiCorp by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 157,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 39,478 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Corp ON raised its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 304.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 143,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after buying an additional 108,143 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 320.7% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 64,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 49,515 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 575.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 306,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after buying an additional 260,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HashiCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HashiCorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HashiCorp news, Director Ledger Susan St. sold 5,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $150,606.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,356.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other HashiCorp news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 38,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $1,032,156.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,523 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,964.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ledger Susan St. sold 5,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $150,606.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,694 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,356.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 295,787 shares of company stock valued at $8,094,105 in the last 90 days. 26.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.21.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HashiCorp

HashiCorp Stock Up 0.4 %

HashiCorp stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.27. 299,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,760,719. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.87. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $37.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 1.12.

HashiCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.