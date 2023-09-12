Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 740,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,053 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $54,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZM. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZM traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.53. 592,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,929,723. The stock has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of -0.20. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.45 and a 1 year high of $89.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.47 and a 200 day moving average of $68.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.05.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZM

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $140,142.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 172,095 shares in the company, valued at $11,668,041. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total value of $749,664.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $140,142.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 172,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,668,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,934 shares of company stock worth $5,457,757 in the last three months. 11.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.