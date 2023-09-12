Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Reduces Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,757 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $25,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE MA traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $416.07. 241,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,664,216. The company has a market capitalization of $392.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $400.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $380.26. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $417.78.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,166,426.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $1,379,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,455. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,166,426.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 407,267 shares of company stock valued at $161,485,243 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.96.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

