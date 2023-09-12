Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Sells 110,745 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lowered its stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,656,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,745 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $38,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1,796.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 86,966 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 88,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 49,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 75,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $49,713.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,019,537.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $49,713.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,019,537.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $296,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 528,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,649,253.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,083 shares of company stock valued at $972,610. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.
Denali Therapeutics stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.05. 41,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,289. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -21.95 and a beta of 1.27. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.74 and a 12-month high of $34.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.16 and its 200-day moving average is $26.77.
Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.99. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 37.42%. The company had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 460.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative and lysosomal diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; TAK-594/DNL593, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia-granulin; TAK-920/DNL919, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.
