Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Sells 13,240 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lessened its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 829,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,240 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned about 0.14% of Block worth $56,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Block by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Block by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Block by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in shares of Block by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Block by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $56,663.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 73,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,918,620.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $56,663.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 73,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,918,620.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $267,213.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 234,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,642,027.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,310,864. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,015,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,245,368. The company has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a PE ratio of -122.59 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.64 and a 200-day moving average of $65.54. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $89.97.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Block’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SQ. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Block from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Block from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Block from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Block from $96.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Block has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.34.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

