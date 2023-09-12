Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Sells 143 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,653 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $17,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 135.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Arista Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,274,000 after buying an additional 19,738 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after acquiring an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.38, for a total transaction of $2,332,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,869,802.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $197,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.38, for a total value of $2,332,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,869,802.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,828 shares of company stock valued at $28,253,903. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ANET traded down $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.31. The company had a trading volume of 231,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,893,555. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.20 and a 12-month high of $198.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.06 and its 200 day moving average is $162.58. The stock has a market cap of $59.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ANET shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Arista Networks from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.65.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Stories

