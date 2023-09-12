Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Sells 15,028 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 258,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,028 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $22,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Okta by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Okta in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Okta in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Okta in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Okta Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.06. The stock had a trading volume of 374,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,350. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $91.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of -24.41 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.07 and its 200 day moving average is $76.40.
Insider Activity at Okta
In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $148,024.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,463.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $331,128.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,667,809.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $148,024.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,463.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,308 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OKTA shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Okta from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Okta from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $91.00 in a report on Sunday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Okta from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.32.
Okta Profile
Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.
