Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Sells 31,106 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lowered its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 605,964 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 31,106 shares during the quarter. DexCom comprises 1.2% of Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $70,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in DexCom by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $138,643,000 after purchasing an additional 65,516 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in DexCom by 3,596.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in DexCom by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on DXCM. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $140.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.75.

DexCom Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ DXCM traded down $0.97 on Tuesday, reaching $106.32. The company had a trading volume of 343,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762,198. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.63 and its 200-day moving average is $118.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.42. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.94 and a 1-year high of $139.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.12.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. DexCom had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $871.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. DexCom’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other DexCom news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $274,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,390 shares in the company, valued at $6,550,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.92, for a total transaction of $51,879.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,604,063.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,115 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $274,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,390 shares in the company, valued at $6,550,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,065 shares of company stock worth $1,400,634. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

