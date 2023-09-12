Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Sells 42,466 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 568,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,466 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $18,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZLAB. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Zai Lab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zai Lab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Zai Lab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in Zai Lab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Zai Lab by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 43.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZLAB stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.18. 29,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,705. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.99. Zai Lab Limited has a one year low of $20.98 and a one year high of $52.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.12.

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.51). Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 38.48% and a negative net margin of 156.07%. The company had revenue of $68.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZLAB. Bank of America reduced their price target on Zai Lab from $75.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Zai Lab in a report on Thursday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

